Snovio Price Tops $0.0036 (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Snovio token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the dollar. Snovio has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

