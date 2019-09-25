Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOGO. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Sogou and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 270.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 933,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at $3,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Sogou by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Sogou has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

