Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,959,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 388,001 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,599 shares of company stock worth $20,141,696 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 209,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,892. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.