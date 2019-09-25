Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.30. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,502 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

