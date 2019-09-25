Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Christopher Wilks Sells 120,000 Shares

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Christopher Wilks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.93 ($19.81), for a total value of A$3,351,840.00 ($2,377,191.49).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Christopher Wilks 133,323 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christopher Wilks 71,263 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$28.40 ($20.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27. Sonic Healthcare Limited has a 1 year low of A$21.26 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of A$29.93 ($21.23).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.54%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

