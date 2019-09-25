SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.57, 6,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.