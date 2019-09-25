SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,971,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $146.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.