SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

ROKT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.