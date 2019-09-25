SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140,329 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

