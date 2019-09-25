SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

ONEO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $76.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.