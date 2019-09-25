SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,887. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.