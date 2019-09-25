SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5948 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

EDIV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

