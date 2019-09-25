SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

