SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA XSW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,611. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $102.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.