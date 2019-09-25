Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 6.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 822,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 899,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several analysts have commented on SPPI shares. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 263,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.