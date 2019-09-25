SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 237,169 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

