Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 3,403,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after buying an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after buying an additional 1,346,514 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $101,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 1,095,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.