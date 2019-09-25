State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in State Street by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after buying an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 996,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

