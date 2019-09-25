Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $88,474.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00007372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,459.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.02648603 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00937049 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,577,474 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

