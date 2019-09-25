Steem Price Reaches $0.13 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $46.30 million and approximately $659,775.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,446.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02684313 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00939434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 362,499,635 coins and its circulating supply is 345,525,541 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, RuDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.