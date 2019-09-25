Stellar Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $256.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, BitMart and Stronghold. In the last week, Stellar has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00191990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01025417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,363,498,962 coins and its circulating supply is 20,105,093,342 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, OKEx, Exmo, BCEX, Huobi, Cryptomate, Liquid, OTCBTC, Upbit, ABCC, Kucoin, Ovis, C2CX, CryptoMarket, HitBTC, Gate.io, Stronghold, Poloniex, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Kuna, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, Bittrex, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Bitfinex, Kryptono, Binance, RippleFox, GOPAX, BitMart, Koineks, CEX.IO, Indodax, Exrates and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

