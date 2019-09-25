Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Stifel Financial worth $49,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 317,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 190,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,497. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.