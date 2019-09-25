Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 838 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,012. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

