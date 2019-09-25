Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 431 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,243,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,478 shares of company stock valued at $134,640,386. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

