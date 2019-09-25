Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 339 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Broadcom by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadcom from $307.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.18. The company had a trading volume of 351,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,941. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

