Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 923 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 799,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 780,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,434,000 after acquiring an additional 598,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 698,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

