Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,408. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

