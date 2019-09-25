Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

