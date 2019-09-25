Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NYSE LW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 708,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,194. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.