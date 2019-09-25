Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 12,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

