Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 121.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Stryker by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.04. 349,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,426. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

