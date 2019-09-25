Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.04. 445,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,907. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.28.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.