Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 802,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 16,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,086. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

