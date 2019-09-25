Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 1,405 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. 93,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $168.88.

