Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

RCD stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

