Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.41

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as low as $16.06. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 517.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synalloy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Synalloy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

