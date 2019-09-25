SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $16.84 on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,960.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $351,182. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

