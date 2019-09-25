Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.85. 4,319,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.44. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.90 and a twelve month high of C$70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0300003 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.