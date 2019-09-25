Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,460,472.32 in Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 64,104 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,096,819.44.

Shares of TCRR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,024. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $430.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

