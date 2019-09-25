Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 9,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,024. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 64,104 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,096,819.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

