Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Teck Resources worth $64,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 207.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after buying an additional 2,265,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,898 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 527,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 354,272 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 76.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 259,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.