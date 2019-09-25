Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.79.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 355,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.89. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

