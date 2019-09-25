TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $49,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 427,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.