Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) is Summit Global Investments’ 5th Largest Position

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 372.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 2.2% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teradyne by 33.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 150.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after buying an additional 387,568 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

