Tether 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.35 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTurk, Bitfinex, FCoin and Gate.io. Tether has a market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $26.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00192524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.01021890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Upbit, CoinEx, DragonEX, IDAX, LBank, BtcTurk, Kryptono, Cobinhood, MBAex, Kraken, Instant Bitex, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinut, EXX, Bibox, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Huobi, HitBTC, Exmo, TDAX, CoinBene, B2BX, OKEx, Liqui, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, OOOBTC, Poloniex, QBTC, UEX, CoinTiger, Binance, DigiFinex, ABCC, BitMart, ChaoEX, BigONE, Iquant, Bitfinex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

