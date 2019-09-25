Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,120,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011,386. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,804,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

