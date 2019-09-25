Tezos Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00010307 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. Tezos has a market capitalization of $569.62 million and $26.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

