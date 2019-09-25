TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 239.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,328. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $149,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

