ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 0.2% Higher

ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.52 ($14.55) and last traded at €12.51 ($14.54), 3,961,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €12.48 ($14.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.05.

About ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

