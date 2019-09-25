Titus Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 240,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. 8,745,672 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.